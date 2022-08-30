News Crime Appeal over Hamzy father, son murder
Live

Appeal over Hamzy father, son murder

hamzy murder sydney
NSW police have been canvassing homes in western Sydney as they investigate a 2021 double murder. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Police are appealing for information about the gangland execution of a father and son in Sydney’s west last year.

Salim Hamzy, 18, and his father Toufik Hamzy, 64, were shot dead as they sat parked in a ute at Guildford at 9am on October 20.

Strike Force Ormerod was established to investigate the killings amid speculation the men were victims of the tit-for-tat gangland war between the Hamzy and Alameddine crime networks in their battle over drugs.

Investigators have since seized two cars – a grey Ford Mustang and a burnt-out Lexus four-wheel-drive. Both are believed to have been used as getaway vehicles in the murder.

Police revealed on Tuesday that two people have been charged with offences related to Strike Force Ormerod.

A 25-year-old man was charged last month with accessory after the fact to murder and refused bail.

He will appear at Parramatta Local Court on September 8.

Detectives also charged a teenager last month after seizing a gel blaster from a Merrylands West home.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with possessing an unauthorised prohibited firearm, not keeping a firearm safely and possessing an unregistered firearm.

He will appear at a children’s court on September 30.

Homicide Squad commander Danny Doherty appealed to anyone who may have seen the distinctive grey Ford Mustang or Lexus 4WD prior to the murders.

“Following our last public appeal, detectives have since charged a man with accessory after the fact – this will not be the last arrest,” Detective Superintendent Doherty said.

Police are also appealing for information into a suspicious disappearance and death of a man from Sydney’s CBD earlier this year.

Hongli Qi, 28, was last seen by family at Sydney’s Town Hall, about 1pm on may 11.

His body was found in bushland near Packer Road, Blaxlands Ridge, earlier this month.

His death is being investigated under Strike Force Procyon.

-AAP

Topics:

NSW
Follow Us

Live News

energy
UK faces catastrophic winter as energy costs skyrocket: Is Australia safe from this crisis?
NASA delays Moon rocket launch as it prepares for uncrewed test flight
Millionaire beef farmer and son killed in plane crash
Mr Albanese has high hopes for the new Parliament.
Paul Bongiorno: Delivery will determine the success of Albanese’s jobs summit
prince harry price william diana
Brothers divided: Why William and Harry won’t be together for 25th anniversary of Diana’s death
Mr Albanese dug in on tax cuts despite the seeming pressure.
Albanese’s first 100 days have been faultless, but tax cuts might trip him down the track