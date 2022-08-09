Brisbane stabbing victims were a mother and son

Live

A Queensland man has had a court hearing from his hospital bed following the alleged stabbing murders of a mother and son at a home in southern Brisbane.

Police believe Weifeng Huang, who was charged with the murders overnight, was in a relationship “for some months” with the female victim Liu Jifeng, 47, and all three lived at the Stretton house where the bodies were found.

The other victim was 20-year-old Wenhao Du.

Mr Huang, 49, was unable to apply for bail during the brief phone hook-up with Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where the matter was adjourned until September 19.

His address is listed in court documents as in the Sunshine Coast suburb of Meridan Plains.

No domestic violence orders are in place, Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham said on Tuesday.

The alleged offender had surgery at a Brisbane hospital overnight after suffering cuts to his arms in legs. Police believe they happened during the attack early on Monday morning.

Two weapons located by police have been identified as a long-handled kitchen knife and a meat cleaver.

Detectives believe the accused man left the home in a silver four-wheel-drive at 4.22am on Monday and was gone for about half an hour.

“The exact location of that vehicle for that period of time still remains a mystery,” Detective Superintendent Massingham said.

“We do call upon people, delivery drivers, couriers, people going to work early, that may have seen that vehicle in the vicinity of this address during that 31-minute period to contact Crimestoppers.”

Mr Huang, who speaks Cantonese, raised the alarm by calling triple zero and telling authorities he needed assistance about 9.40am on Monday.

He speaks limited English and the police needed an interpreter to assist in communication.

The alleged victims have relatives overseas and police have been working with the Chinese community to “piece together the complex matter,” Detective Superintendent Massingham said.

“We are liaising with our colleagues overseas to provide timely advice to friends and family during this difficult time,” he said.

Autopsies on the two deceased will be carried out this week.

-AAP