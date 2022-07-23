News Crime Sinzo Abe’s killer will be subjected to months of psychiatric evaluation
Sinzo Abe’s killer will be subjected to months of psychiatric evaluation

This photo catches assassin Tetsuya Yamagami, in the grey T-shirt, closing in on Abe seconds before the fatal shot. Photo: AAP
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe’s assassin will undergo an extended psychiatric evaluation likely to continue until late in the year, Japanese media has reported.

Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 41-year-old, has been identified by police as the suspect who approached Abe at a campaign speech on a street corner on July 8 and opened fire with a handmade gun.

A court in Nara in western Japan, where the suspect lived and the shooting occurred, granted prosecutors’ request that Yamagami be held for psychiatric examination. Nara prosecutors could not be reached for comment outside business hours.

The evaluation would last until November 29, the Nikkei said, and would determine whether or not Yamagam.

