News Crime Two people charged over fatal Melbourne shooting
Live

Two people charged over fatal Melbourne shooting

Two people have been arrested following the shooting death of a 55-year-old man in Melbourne. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A man and a woman have been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Melbourne’s inner north.

A 55-year-old man was shot dead in a Fitzroy street on Tuesday afternoon.

Police believe the man was involved in an altercation with a number of people who were in a black Audi before he was fatally shot.

A 43-year-old Doveton man and a 21-year-old Yarraville woman were arrested on Wednesday evening. Detectives found the Audi in South Yarra.

On Thursday afternoon, the pair were charged with murder and remanded to face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Police believe the shooting was a targeted attack that was not linked to recent gun violence in the Melbourne area.

-AAP

Topics:

fatal shooting Fitzroy
Follow Us

Live News

stuart macgill
Stuart MacGill ‘threatened’ Sydney bar owner
George Pell
Father of ex-choirboy sues George Pell, Church
Kate Fisher Tziporah Malkah
Tziporah Malkah breaks down over nude pics
state of origin
‘Still painful’: Perrottet’s cheeky Origin swipes at Queensland
jobless rate july 2022
Unemployment rate fell to 3.5 per cent in June
covid payments labor
Pressure on COVID payment move amid grim case prediction