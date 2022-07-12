Manhunt begins after man shot dead in inner-Melbourne suburb of Fitzroy

Live

A man has been shot dead in Melbourne’s inner north, the latest in a string of shootings in the city.

The man was killed after an altercation near Brunswick Street in Fitzroy about 4pm on Tuesday.

“Emergency services were called after a man was located in the street on Brunswick Street with life-threatening injuries,” Victoria Police said.

“It’s believed the man was involved in an altercation with a number of people at a vehicle parked on Brunswick Street before being fatally shot. Passers-by located the man and subsequently called triple zero.”

Paramedics treated the man but he died at the scene.

Police have cordoned off the area.

Victoria Police Superintendent Paul O’Halloran said they are still hunting for the alleged shooter.

“It appears as though the man left the commission flats in Brunswick and walked towards a dark-coloured Audi sedan,” Mr O’Halloran said.

“We believe two people were in that vehicle and it would appear that the deceased male appears to have known the occupants of the vehicle. The male then left the vehicle and was shot as he alighted from the vehicle. At this stage, we don’t know where that vehicle is.”

He added that police do not have the vehicle’s registration number and are urging any witnesses to come forward.

Detectives say the parties may have been known to each other and it may have been a targeted incident.

There are no apparent links to organised crime.

It follows a spate of shootings across Melbourne in recent weeks, including a man being fatally shot at a house in Noble Park on Monday.

Former Mongols bikie Suleiman “Sam” Abdulrahim was gunned down in Fawkner on June 25 as he drove his luxury car in a funeral procession.

The following week a man armed with a screwdriver was shot by police in Coburg North and a house in Epping was targeted as part of a drive-by shooting.

Victoria Police launched a task force last week to crack down on gang-related violence and organised crime.

-AAP