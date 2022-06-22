News Crime Four charged with Qld stabbing murder
Live

Four charged with Qld stabbing murder

laidley stabbing murder
Four people will face court after the stabbing murder of a man at a home west of Brisbane. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Two men and two women will face court after being charged with the stabbing murder of another man at a home west of Brisbane.

Police found a 48-year-old man with critical injuries at home where a fire had allegedly been deliberately lit on Patrick Street, Laidley, west of Brisbane, about 10pm on Monday.

Firefighters put out the blaze, but the man died at the scene.

A 24-year-old man, and another man and two women, all aged 19, have been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and arson.

The 19-year-old man will face Caboolture Magistrates Court on Wednesday, while the three other will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

-AAP

Topics:

Queensland
Follow Us

Live News

right wing
Right-wing parties line up for make-or-break Victorian state election
Dall-E mini
Dall-E mini: Inside the AI art generator that has taken the internet by storm
Russia warns Lithuania over ‘hostile actions’ against Kaliningrad
Rent
Housing crisis: The 20 regions facing the largest rent hikes
Texas
Evidence Texas police failed Uvalde school victims
Prince William
‘He will treat things differently’: The future king of England and his first 40 years in the spotlight