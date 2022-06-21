Police hunt four after Qld stabbing death

Live

A man has been ambushed and stabbed to death by four men at a Laidley home, west of Brisbane.

The 48-year-old man was attacked near the rear stairs of the Patrick Street home just before 10pm on Monday.

The man’s partner heard the attack and was confronted by the alleged offenders, who set the house alight before escaping.

The victim suffered horrific injuries but was still alive when emergency services arrived, Acting Detective Superintendent Garry Watts said on Tuesday.

Despite paramedics’ efforts, the victim died at the scene a short time later.

Police are investigating if drugs or a drug debt may have been a motive for the attack.

“We don’t believe it was a random attack, we believe it was a targeted attack on the victim,” Detective Watts said.

Police are searching for at least four men, aged in their late teens to early 20s and ask anyone with information to contact detectives.

-AAP