News Crime Alleged drug-ring kingpin extradited from Thailand for Melbourne trial
Updated:
Live

Alleged drug-ring kingpin extradited from Thailand for Melbourne trial

Drug bust
The British-Thai dual citizen is alleged to have overseen multiple drug shipments of ice into Australia.
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A Chinese-British man alleged to be a senior crime syndicate member has been extradited from Thailand, accused of conspiring to traffic illegal drugs into Australia.

Australian Federal Police along with Royal Thai Police extradited the 66-year-old from Bangkok to Melbourne on Saturday.

The AFP will allege the man was part of a conspiracy to traffic five separate quantities of methamphetamine (or derivatives of the drug) totalling 40kg over a number of months in 2012.

They say he is a senior criminal associate of a transnational drug cartel.

The man was arrested in his Bangkok apartment in October 2020 by Thai authorities carrying out an arrest warrant based on charges to be laid in Australia.

The dual national has appeared before Melbourne Magistrates Court facing a charge of conspiracy to traffic a commercial quantity of a controlled drug of which the maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

AFP Assistant Commissioner Krissy Barrett says his extradition is part of a long-running investigation into a prolific transnational organised crime syndicate.

“The extradition of someone we allege to be high on the pecking order of this serious criminal syndicate is a significant milestone for the AFP,” she said on Sunday.

“It shows the AFP and its partners remain one step ahead in working tirelessly to keep our community safe”.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

food sequencing salad
Is it really healthier to eat salad before carbs? Here’s what the science says
Australia ends French submarine debacle with $830 million compensation payment
winter
‘Very unusual’: Australia’s east coast cities are feeling their coldest start to winter in decades
tom cruise
‘The Cruise mythology’: Why Top Gun’s star is ‘action fit’ compared to original co-stars
Paris
Kirstie Clements: Surprising discovery after shopping in Paris, the fashion capital
skills shortage
The Stats Guy: How we can ease the skill shortages plaguing Australia