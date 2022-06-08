News Crime New trial date for Higgins rape accused
Live

New trial date for Higgins rape accused

brittany higgins
The trial for the man accused of raping Brittany Higgins is expected to last four weeks. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The trial for the man accused of raping Brittany Higgins will begin on June 27 after lawyers for the accused successfully applied to delay the case for three weeks.

Bruce Lehrmann, charged with sexual intercourse without consent, has pleaded not guilty to assaulting Ms Higgins at Parliament House in Canberra in March 2019.

The case was due to begin on June 6 but was delayed after Mr Lehrmann’s barrister pulled out days before the trial.

Mr Lehrmann’s new barrister Steven Whybrow submitted a request for the trial to start on June 27 due to the volume of evidence. He started reviewing it a week ago after being brought onto the case.

ACT Chief Justice Lucy McCallum told the court the later date was inevitable given the tight time frame.

“I think that is a problem. Worst-case scenario I won’t be able to sit after four weeks,” she told the court.

“I’m hoping I might be able to make special arrangements for the [following] week.”

Mr Whybrow told the court he wouldn’t make the case “go longer than it needs to”, with the Crown indicating its case would last for two weeks.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.

The defence will issue a request to the Crown for further material as well as issue subpoenas following the directions hearing on Wednesday.

Chief Justice McCallum refused an application by Mr Lehrmann’s lawyers for a permanent or temporary stay of the trial in late April.

-AAP

Topics:

Brittany Higgins Bruce Lehrmann
Follow Us

Live News

KFC lettuce
Extreme weather blamed as KFC substitutes cabbage for lettuce and prices soar
RBA
Michael Pascoe: The RBA is hunting down the bezzle
NASA Arnhem Land
NASA will launch rockets from Arnhem Land
property
‘A taste of what’s to come’: Home owners slugged with second rate hike
As a low-lying atoll nation with an average elevation less than two metres above sea level, Tuvalu has a unique understanding of the dangers posed by climate change.
Tuvalu aims to head the Commonwealth and push for climate action, but it wants Australia’s help
apple depression study
The biggest changes coming to iPhones in new iOS update