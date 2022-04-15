News Crime Brit trio busted in alleged $28 million ice-smuggling ring
Live

Brit trio busted in alleged $28 million ice-smuggling ring

ice bust
Nine months after the drug shipment was detected investigators have pounced on three key suspects. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Three UK nationals have been charged over the alleged importation of $28 million worth of crystal meth into Australia through air cargo services.

The trio was arrested in the UK as part of an organised crime partnership this week.

A consignment of 24 plastic bags containing 24kg of crystal meth was discovered by Australian Border Force officials in July last year.

It’s alleged a 52-year-old woman from Croydon, outside London, works in the cargo sector and accepted a shipment, failing to properly inspect it before it was marked as security cleared. She is also accused of tracking the shipment through the cargo system.

A 52-year-old Sevenoaks man is accused of paying for the shipment to be sent to Australia while a 51-year-old man from Orpington is alleged to have been the middle man between the other two.

Police estimate the drugs have a local street value of $28 million, four times their street value in the UK.

The British arrests are linked to Operation Ironside. A 34-year-old man from Rose Bay in Sydney was arrested in October last year and charged over multiple illicit drug importations in cargo consignments.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Tim Ferguson anti-vax
The Ferguson Report: Bye, George! That’s a nice payout you’ll pocket
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $55 billion
Latest tally takes global COVID-19 cases past 500 million
How to avoid lines at the airport.
How to minimise airport chaos over the Easter holidays: Pack light
Rodent infestation plagues ‘fed up’ Snowy 2.0 workers