A Brisbane woman serving a life sentence for bludgeoning her mother to death will not be able to inherit anything from her victim’s estate.

Simona Zafirovska was jailed for murdering her 54-year-old mum with a plank of artificial wood while she slept in 2016.

The 26-year-old was the sole beneficiary of Radica Zafirovska’s estate.

But Justice Peter Davis on Friday said Zafirovska had forfeited her right to receive anything in the will.

Zafirovska told police in a triple-zero call that intruders had broken into their home at The Gap in Brisbane’s northwest and committed the crime in 2016, staging a disturbance before officers arrived.

It was dismissed as an “elaborate ruse” at her trial and she was jailed in 2019.

Radica died from severe blunt force trauma after being hit by a piece of decking timber that was found by police in Zafirovska’s bedroom.

Zafirovska has continued to protest her innocence.

In June 2020, Queensland’s Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal against her conviction.

The High Court this week refused her application for special leave to appeal her conviction.

With no more options to appeal, Justice Davis said Radica’s estate would be placed in control of a substitute executor in a court application on Friday.

He said Zafirovska had forfeited her right to receive anything from the will.

Zafirovska was not present and had not responded to requests to attend.

“The deceased died in violent circumstances and Simona was charged with her murder,” Justice Davis said.

“Now all avenues have been exhausted I am satisfied her interest and stake has been forfeited.”

It was revealed in her 2019 trial that Zafirovska was adopted but did not know until DNA tests were taken after the murder.

Zafirovska must serve 20 years behind bars before being eligible to apply for parole.

-AAP