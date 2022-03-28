News Crime Paedophile priest back in Victorian court
Paedophile priest back in Victorian court

gerald ridsdale
Gerald Ridsdale is accused of sexually abusing two boys in western Victoria in the early 1980s.
Paedophile priest Gerald Risdale has faced court over the alleged sexual abuse of two young boys in the early 1980s.

The 87-year-old was charged last month with 24 child sexual abuse offences.

He faced Warrnambool Magistrates Court by videolink from prison on Monday.

Court documents allege Ridsdale sexually abused two boys in Mortlake, in western Victoria, between May 1981 and November 1982.

He faces 10 charges of committing an indecent act with a child, three charges of committing acts of gross indecency and 11 of sexual penetration of a child between the ages of 10 and 16.

Police have prepared a brief of evidence against him.

Ridsdale is due to face court again on June 17.

-AAP

