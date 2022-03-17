News Crime Leifer could apply for judge-only trial
Leifer could apply for judge-only trial

Malka Leifer
Malka Leifer is considering whether to apply for her trial to be heard by a judge without a jury. Photo: AAP
A former ultra-orthodox school principal charged with child abuse offences is considering whether to apply for her case to be heard in a judge-only trial.

Malka Leifer, 55, was in October ordered to stand trial after pleading not guilty to 90 charges of child sexual abuse.

She is alleged to have abused sisters Dassi Erlich, Nicole Meyer and Elly Sapper during her time at the Adass Israel School in Melbourne’s inner suburbs between 2004 and 2008.

Leifer on Thursday faced a directions hearing via videolink in Victoria’s County Court.

Her counsel Lucinda Thies said the defence was still considering whether to apply for the case to be heard in a judge-only trial.

An application is yet to be submitted to the court, Ms Thies confirmed.

The trial is expected to take five weeks in late-2022, with a five-day hearing for pre-trial arguments to be heard beforehand.

Leifer was remanded in custody ahead of a further directions hearing on June 6.

– AAP

