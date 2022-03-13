News Crime Police: Lawnmower rider was a lot more than half cut
Police: Lawnmower rider was a lot more than half cut

Ride-on mower
A ride-on mower like the one allegedly being piloted by a man charge with being well and truly under the influence.
A man has blown almost five times over the legal blood alcohol limit after being caught driving a ride-on lawnmower on the road in northern NSW.

The 40-year-old was pulled over by police on Saturday night after being spotted driving the motorised lawnmower at Terranora, south of Tweed Heads.

After failing a roadside breath test, the driver was arrested and taken to a local police station where he returned an alleged reading of 0.243.

He is due to appear in court in May on charges of high-range drink driving, driving without an interlock device and driving an unregistered type of motor vehicle on the road.

-AAP

