Dad who murdered daughter and son-in-law jailed

As Lindita Musai caught an Uber home from a Melbourne hotel with her husband after they celebrated their first wedding anniversary, the 25-year-old woman’s estranged father lay in wait armed with a handgun.

Osman Shaptafaj, 57, was parked outside the Yarraville home the young couple shared with 29-year-old Veton Musai’s family in December 2019.

After the driver helped them with their bags, Shaptafaj shot them both in the head at the front door with an unregistered Smith & Wesson .38 calibre revolver.

He then rang the doorbell before leaving the couple on the porch and turning the gun on himself at a nearby park.

Shaptafaj on Tuesday faced the Victorian Supreme Court, where Justice Andrew Tinney sentenced him to at least 35 years in prison.

“What you planned was the cold-hearted, vicious and cowardly murder of two defenceless people,” Justice Tinney said.

“You had at least some hours to contemplate your awful plan and desist, but chose not do so.

“They were young and still at the beginning of their lives together. And yet you allowed your anger toward them to drive you to unspeakable crimes. You settled upon an evil plan which almost defies belief.”

Shaptafaj was arrested and taken to hospital where bullets were extracted from his head and his right eye was removed. He now lives with an acquired brain injury.

Shaptafaj had a history of family violence, including physical abuse towards his ex-wife and daughter, and had not been in contact with either of them since 2011.

The 57-year-old then lived a “sad and isolated” life in the years leading up to the double-murder, Justice Tinney said, with his time spent watching TV, playing video games, sleeping and crying.

He barely left his home in Altona.

Justice Tinney said he harboured “unwarranted” anger and resentment toward Veton and Lindita Musai after he wasn’t invited to their wedding or asked for permission to get married.

They had just spent three nights at a hotel in the CBD to celebrate their first wedding anniversary when he executed them.

Shaptafaj later told authorities he thought he was in a glitch in a video game.

Drilon Musai said that when his younger brother Veton died “he took half of me with him”.

“I pray nobody else goes through this,” Mr Musai previously told the court.

“Our lives will never be the same.”

Shaptafaj was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the double-murder, but he must serve at least 35 years behind bars before being eligible for parole.

-AAP