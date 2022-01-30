Police swoop on Sydney crime syndicates in massive blitz

Live

Police raids targeting crime networks across Sydney have uncovered almost 20 guns, ammunition, drugs and cash with 115 people charged in the two-day operation.

Officers seized $1.2 million worth of prohibited drugs including methamphetamine, MDMA and cannabis.

Police say bikie gangs were among the groups targeted, with officers carrying out 66 firearm prohibition order searches and crime scene warrants, seizing 18 firearms and 672 rounds of ammunition.

Almost $100,000 in cash was also seized, with officers completing more than 450 bail compliance checks and inspecting almost 200 businesses.

The 115 people were charged with a combined 292 offences between Thursday and Saturday morning.

State Crime Commander, Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith said the operation targeted “henchmen”.

“This was about targeting the blind followers of these groups – people with a complete disregard for the safety of the community and those who think they may be able to fill the void and take over,” Mr Smith said.

On Thursday afternoon police arrested two men in Bondi after they tried to flee while unloading a package from a car.

Police seized luxury watches, clothing, electronic devices, cash, and 4.5kg of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of almost $4 million at the property.

The men, aged 24 and 27, were charged with drug importation and criminal organisation offences. They were refused bail and are due to appear in court in late March.

After a police chase in Sydney’s northwest on Thursday night, a 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with 20 offences, mostly related to alleged theft and armed robberies,

He was refused bail and will reappear in court on Monday.

On Friday morning police seized drugs, weapons, ammunition and cash from a Blacktown property where they arrested a 26-year-old man and charged him with 19 offences including drug possession.

