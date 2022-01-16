Live

A gunman believed to be the brother of a convicted Islamist terrorist has taken hostage the congregation at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the “developing hostage situation” in the satellite community on the outskirts of Dallas, his press secretary said.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Twitter that he was monitoring the situation and praying for the safety of the hostages.

Police in Colleyville posted a Twitter warning to avoid the area near Congregation Beth Israel and said nearby homes had been evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported inside the building, according to a report in the Dallas Morning News.

“Colleyville Police Sergeant Dara Nelson said negotiators have made contact with somebody inside the synagogue who they believe is a suspect,” the newspaper reported.

The man could be heard having a one-sided conversation in what appeared to be a phone call during a live stream of the Reform Jewish synagogue’s regular Saturday service.

The Facebook livestream cut off about 3pm, after the intruder was heard ranting about religion and his sister, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

The man could be heard repeatedly saying he did not want to see anyone hurt and that he believed he was going to die, the newspaper said.

Jailed terrorist sibling

A US official briefed on the matter told ABC News the hostage-taker was claiming to be the brother of Pakistani neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving an 86-year US prison sentence after her 2010 conviction for shooting at soldiers and FBI agents.

But authorities had not yet confirmed his identity, the official told ABC News.

Siddiqui is being held at a federal prison in the Fort Worth area.

The president of the Union for Reform Judaism, Rabbi Rick Jacobs, said on Twitter the union was “very grateful to law enforcement who are working to free the hostages”.

The Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish advocacy group, said it was aware of the standoff, and CAIR, a US Muslim advocacy group, condemned the man’s actions.

“This latest anti-Semitic attack on Jewish Americans worshipping at a synagogue is an act of pure evil,” CAIR said in a statement.

Barry Klompus, 63, a member of the congregation since it opened in 1999, said he was alerted to the situation by another member and quickly turned to the live feed until it was cut off.

‘Horrible not knowing’

“It was horrible listening and watching, and it’s that much more horrible not knowing,” Klompus said in a telephone interview.

Though he was not able to clearly understand what the man wanted, Klompus believes the intruder wanted to talk to his sister.

Mr Klompus said he did not know of any significant previous threats to the congregation.

“We don’t have a security officer on staff but we have what I would say is a very good relationship with the local police,” he said.

It was not clear how many people were in the building in Colleyville, a community of about 26,000 people about 20 kilometres northeast of Fort Worth.

