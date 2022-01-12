Pair charged with young girl’s torture, murder

Live

A man and a woman have been charged with the murder and torture of an eight-year-old girl in Queensland.

The child was found dead on Saturday afternoon at a home at Rangeville, Toowoomba, in the state’s south-east.

Detectives on Tuesday arrested a 50-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman.

They were charged with one count each of murder, torture and failure to provide necessities of life.

Both were known to the child.

Toowoomba South MP David Janetzki claimed the girl was known to Queensland’s Department of Child Safety.

“What happened here and could it have been prevented? To think of the little girl’s suffering is heartbreaking,” he said.

“The child was obviously known to the department and there are serious questions about how this tragedy occurred.

“This precious child, like so many vulnerable children, deserved protection but the system has failed her.”

Minister for Children, Youth Justice and Multicultural Affairs Leanne Linard has been contacted for comment.

The couple will appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Wednesday.