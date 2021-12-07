News Crime Victorian police hunt for missing macaws
missing macaws frankston
One of the missing birds, who were taken from a home in Melbourne's south-east during November. Photo: Victoria Police
Two birds worth $30,000 each have been stolen in a burglary at a home in Melbourne’s south-east, with police on the hunt for the thieves.

macaws missing frankston
Bubba and Pippa previously belonged to the owner’s father. Photo: Victoria Police

The valuable scarlet macaws, named Bubba and Pippa, were stolen late last month after the burglars broke into Frankston home through the front door while the owner wasn’t there.

They belonged to the woman’s late father and have a highly sentimental value, police said.

Both birds have their flight feathers clipped.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

