Footage has been released of the man wanted over the alleged “political” assault of the daughter of a key Victorian crossbench MP.

Andy Meddick’s daughter Kielan was attacked on a Fitzroy street on the evening of November 18 and suffered a head injury, in what the MP believes may have been a politically motivated incident.

The 25-year-old woman was spray painting over a poster on Smith St about 11pm when a man approached her, police say.

In the security camera vision, released by police on Wednesday, Ms Meddick is seen walking away with the spray can in hand as the man follows her.

It is then alleged she threw the can towards him while attempting to flee and he threw it back, striking her in the back of the head.

Ms Meddick ran into the 86 Bar, where staff treated a three-centimetre gash to her head.

The alleged assault came soon after the Animal Justice Party MP expressed concern about threats and intimidation directed towards his family, staff and colleagues over his support for the state government’s proposed pandemic laws.

Mr Meddick insists his daughter, who is an artist and transgender, was not the instigator and was spray painting over an anti-vaccination poster.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews condemned the alleged attack.

-AAP