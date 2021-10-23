News Crime Illness forces delay in extradited swim coach’s trial on child abuse charges
Illness forces delay in extradited swim coach’s trial on child abuse charges

A former elite swimming coach accused of historical child abuse in Queensland has had his first court appearance pushed back due to health issues.

John Reginald Wright, 78, was charged in WA on Wednesday with nine counts of indecent dealing with children and one count of common assault.

He was extradited to Brisbane on Friday and had been due to appear in the Magistrates Court on Saturday, but that’s been delayed until Monday.

Wright’s arrest follows an investigation by Queensland Police into a number of alleged indecent dealing offences between 1980 and 1986 in the Brisbane and Rockhampton areas.

-AAP

