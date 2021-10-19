‘Heartbroken’ mum in disbelief at teen’s killing

Live

It’s been 11 weeks since Rachel Galleghan’s son was killed.

“This is still something that I can’t believe has happened,” she said.

“I’m still coming to terms with the fact that I will never see my precious son Jason again, and that his life was taken at the age of 16.”

Described by his mother as “a kind person with a happy spirit”, Jason Galleghan was beaten and left for dead in a western Sydney home on August 4.

He later died in hospital after suffering head and chest injuries.

While two 13-year-old boys and four other teens have been charged with murder, detectives on Tuesday released CCTV images of two men seen in the vicinity of the home in Doonside on the afternoon of Jason’s alleged murder.

One was seen carrying a drink bottle, while the other had a black, red and blue item in his hand.

“These two men may hold vital information for investigators about the events leading up to Jason’s death,” local police commander Superintendent Steve Egginton said.

“I urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant you believe it to be, to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers.”

The six teens charged with murder also face charges of kidnapping occasioning bodily harm and intentionally causing grievous bodily harm.

Only one of the accused murderers is over the age of 18: Doonside woman Kayla Dawson, 19.

A Werrington man, 29, has also been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Ms Galleghan hoped the public would keep fighting for Jason.

“He was loving and generous and helpful to his sisters and to his family and friends,” she said.

“It is just so utterly devastating and heartbreaking that his future has been taken away from him.

“We have all lost the biggest part of us that can never be replaced, and I would like to ask that the community please continue their support to fight for Jason so that justice is served.”

-AAP