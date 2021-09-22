Man killed in random shopping centre stabbing

Live

A man is dead after his throat was slashed in a random attack at the largest shopping centre in Cairns.

The victim died 20 minutes after he was set upon in what police called a “chance happening” at the Cairns Central Shopping Centre on Wednesday.

He was attacked on the ground floor about 8am, before businesses had opened for the day. Another man is in custody.

“Our immediate information is that it appears to be a chance happening. The offender was resolute in what he had intended,” Acting Detective Inspector Kev Goan said.

“The laceration is to the throat. He passed approximately 20 minutes after the wounds were inflicted.”

The victim, aged between 30 and 40, was known within the shopping centre but police believe his attacker was a stranger to him.

“I can say the gentleman is known within the centre and the dealings he’s had with proprietors within the centre has been very positive,” Inspector Goan said.

“He readily engages with others and is described as a fairly laid-back, easygoing nice gentleman.”

He said there were several witnesses and CCTV footage would be crucial in piecing together what happened.

The man under arrest is aged 39.

The centre was now partially reopened on Wednesday afternoon, including its major stores. However, some retailers remained shut.

Centre manager Christie-Lee Jackson declined to comment when asked if the victim was associated with any particular business.

“We’re assisting police with their investigation, and as always the safety of our customers and staff is paramount.”

