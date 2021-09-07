Prison drug archers caught off-target

Live

Attempts to shoot drugs into a SA prison with a bow and arrow have ended with a short car chase.

Police were called to a grey Mazda parked behind Port Augusta Prison on Monday night, where they found a man trying to shoot a package into the complex.

The 32-year-old Ridleyton man tried to run from the scene but was arrested a short distance away.

The sedan took off but was found on Racecourse Road and police arrested a 35-year-old West Croydon man and a 31-year-old Findon woman.

All three were charged with introducing contraband into a correctional facility, refused bail and were to appear in Port Augusta Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The package was seized and will be analysed.

Under legislation introduced in June, any person found in possession of contraband or a controlled drug without a lawful excuse within 100 metres of a prison can face up to 10 years imprisonment.