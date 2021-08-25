Porsche driver Richard Pusey to walk from jail

Live

Notorious Melbourne Porsche driver Richard Pusey will walk free after pleading guilty to multiple charges including assaulting a woman and despite copping a spray from a magistrate.

The 43-year-old faced an online Melbourne Magistrates Court hearing on Wednesday, where he was convicted and sentenced to 120 days in prison, which is time already served.

Earlier this week, Pusey pleaded guilty to unlawfully assaulting a woman at his Fitzroy home in December by dragging her by the wrist up two flights of stairs.

He also pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to harass a Westpac Bank employee in August 2019 following a credit card dispute.

In the late night messages, Pusey called the bank worker a “f—wit c—” before making sexual comments about their wife and a reference to their daughter’s second birthday.

Magistrate Hayley Bate said Pusey had used “abhorrent” language in his “relentless pursuit” of the bank worker.

She also said the woman he assaulted at Fitzroy in December would have been “terrified”.

“There is a clear pattern of behaviour,” Ms Bate said.

“He is a man who, in a range of settings, deliberately seeks to interfere with the sense of safety of those who encounter him.”

The magistrate sentenced Pusey to time already served, meaning he would be released on Wednesday, along with a further two months to hang over his head for two years while on a good behaviour order.

Ms Bate also handed Pusey $3300 in fines for two separate road rage incidents, which he also pleaded guilty to this week.

She said he had shown no genuine signs of remorse and had “guarded” rehabilitation prospects.

The 43-year-old’s barrister, Carmen Randazzo SC, said she was grateful for her client’s release from custody but concerned about his future safety.

“Mr Pusey has of course endured quite a degree of punishment at the hands of the press,” Ms Randazzo said.

“He needs to engage with his rehabilitation and be permitted the opportunity to become a fully fledged community supporter.”

Pusey was jailed in April for 10 months – mostly time already served in custody – for filming police officers who died after being hit by a truck while pulling over his Porsche on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway last year.

Senior Constables Lynette Taylor and Kevin King, and Constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney, died when a truck veered into the emergency lane on April 22, 2020 while they were impounding Pusey’s luxury car.

The former mortgage broker has also been banned for 10 years by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission from providing financial and credit services or engaging in financial and credit activities because of his lying on paperwork.

-AAP