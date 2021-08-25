Scammer jailed over attempted $11m theft

Live

An online fraudster who attempted to steal more than $11 million through a sophisticated operation has been jailed for at least six-and-a-half years.

Adam David Jones was arrested in February 2020 at a Sydney library while attempting to hack into financial accounts using the institution’s own hidden IP address.

He had already attempted to steal more than $5.5 million from different super funds using swiped passports and licences he had obtained from real people.

Stolen credentials were also used to manipulate employees’ payroll and bank accounts and laundered through cryptocurrency exchanges.

“Why hasn’t my super rollover been completed yet?” he sent numerous providers, some alerting their authentic patrons to the sting.

The 33-year-old plead guilty to several financial fraud and identity fraud offences and gave evidence that his offending has caused him great guilt and shame.

“It can be seen that his criminality was grave indeed,” Judge David Arnott said in his sentencing remarks in NSW District Court on Wednesday.

Judge Arnott remarked the facts of the matter were complicated and difficult to unravel due to the level of sophistication employed by Jones and his co-offender.

The South Australian man’s criminal history dates back to 2012 when he was jailed for 74 fraud offences, and a year later sentenced for another 97 similar charges, the court was told.

The former political adviser eventually studied exercise science and moved to Sydney to complete an unpaid internship with the Wests Tigers NRL club in 2019.

At the time he was significantly financially benefiting from the proceeds of his crime, affording a $64,000 Mercedes-Benz among other luxuries.

Jones claimed that his co-offender was the criminal mastermind in the scheme and had threatened to expose him if he left.

In evidence, he described himself as the scheme’s “s–tkicker” and “lackey”, and said he appreciated his victims suffered financial loss as well as psychological and emotional trauma and trust issues.

But Judge Arnott found Jones at least directed criminal activities to the same degree and there had been no evidence both roles were not equally as essential.

The judge did find Jones showed genuine remorse but was unable to determine if his prospects of reoffending would be low given his history of similar conduct.

Jones was sentenced to a maximum time in prison of 11 years. He will first be eligible for parole on August 4, 2026.

