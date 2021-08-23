Manhunt after children vanish from home

Live

A police search is underway for two young children, a man and a Mercedes Benz after the kids disappeared from a home in Melbourne’s east.

Police say the exact details “are still to be fully established”, but it’s believed a man entered a Blackburn North home on Monday morning while a women and her two children – a three-year-old boy and five-year-old girl – were inside.

The man stole the family’s black 2014 Mercedes Benz just after 8.45am, with the car last seen driving east on Springfield Road.

The two children were also missing from the home when police visited the property and found the children’s mother there alone at 8.55am.

Another man who lives at the property, and was not home at the time, is currently with police.

Police have not confirmed whether the children are related to the wanted man, who is described as having dark skin and was wearing a black hoodie and a face mask.

Anyone who sees the black Mercedes C200 sedan, registration BEQ 882, is urged to call triple zero.