News Crime Victorian charged over 1987 Sydney murder
A 75-year-old Victorian man has been extradited to NSW and charged with the cold-case murder of Raymond Keam in an eastern Sydney park more than 34 years ago.

The crime is believed to be one of numerous gay-hate crimes committed in Sydney in the 1980s.

The body of the 43-year-old father was found by a passerby at the northern end of Alison Park at Randwick, early on January 13, 1987.

An autopsy revealed he died from severe head injuries and a 1988 inquest found Mr Keam died after being struck by a person or persons unknown.

In 2019 a formal review of the case was conducted under the Homicide Squad’s Unsolved Homicide framework and a new investigation was begun by detectives attached to Strike Force Augenaut.

In June a $1 million reward was offered for information about Mr Keam’s murder.

Victoria Police arrested a man at a home in Clayton on Wednesday and Strike Force Augenaut investigators successfully sought his extradition in Melbourne Magistrate’s Court and he was transported across the border to Albury Police Station where he was charged with murder.

The man was refused bail to appear in Albury Local Court on Thursday.

