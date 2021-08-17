Man fatally stabbed on Sunshine Coast

Live

Police are hunting for a mystery triple-0 caller and a getaway car after a man was fatally stabbed in the car park of a unit complex on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Three or four people, and possibly more, are thought to have been involved in the killing at the Maud Street complex at Nambour about 11pm on Monday.

The 32-year-old victim, who lived elsewhere on the Sunshine Coast, died in the street from wounds to his chest and stomach.

Neighbours have reported hearing a heated argument before the man died, and cries of: “I’m going to kill you.”

Acting Detective Inspector Phil Hurst says investigators are desperate to reconnect with a mystery caller who reported the stabbing to police via the triple-0 emergency hotline.

They are also searching for the driver of a getaway car that sped off. It’s possible that vehicle also carried others from the scene.

Two people, both residents of the unit complex, are assisting police with their inquiries.

One has told police he emerged from the property while the disturbance was happening and found the man dead in the street, having staggered from the car park.

Mr Hurst appealed for other witnesses to determine the truth of what the two residents have told detectives.

“We hope that other people coming forward will assist us to confirm or refute those versions provided to us,” he said on Tuesday.

Police are yet to find the weapon but it’s believed to be a knife. The motive remains unknown.

“It may be drug related, it may be personal-relationship related. The exact cause … is something we need to establish.”

A number of crime scenes have been established at the unit complex as investigations continue.

-AAP