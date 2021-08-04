News Crime Man charged over Newcastle shooting murder
Man charged over Newcastle shooting murder

newcastle shooting
Police found Mr Prentice with a chest wound when they arrived at the unit, but he could not be saved. Photo: Google Maps
A man has been charged with murder over a fatal shooting in Newcastle a fortnight ago.

Wesley ‘Wes’ Prentice died from a gunshot wound to the chest after police found him at a unit in Darby Street, Cooks Hill, at 12.45pm on July 22.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the 40-year-old from Rutherford died at the scene.

Homicide Squad detectives arrested a 35-year-old man near a caravan park at Bonny Hills about 5.45pm on Sunday. Officers seized a loaded firearm and cash.

The man has been charged with murder, possession of a loaded firearm in a public place, possession of a shortened firearm without authority and possession of an unregistered firearm in public place.

The Lake Macquarie man was refused bail and appeared at Wauchope Local Court on Monday. He was formally refused bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court on Wednesday.

Topics:

Newcastle NSW
