Man shot dead in ‘targeted’ Qld attack

A man has been shot dead and another man has critical head injuries after a “targeted attack” near a suburban playground in south-east Queensland.

Two groups of men who are known to police arranged to meet at the park on Baden Jones Way at North Booval on Tuesday afternoon.

Detective Inspector Heath McQueen said some of the men brought guns and other weapons to the meeting.

He says the situation quickly escalated from a minor dispute to shots being fired, and a 31-year-old man was hit twice.

“I’d like to reassure the community that this is a targeted attack and these two groups of persons are known to each other and police, and that the community does not need to be concerned for their ongoing safety” Detective Inspector McQueen said.

The 31-year-old died at the scene not long after being shot. Another three men injured in the fight were rushed to hospitals in Ipswich and Brisbane.

One was hurt after being hit with a car, while another has serious head injuries.

Later, another two men in the neighbouring suburb of Tivoli were treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

All five injured men were in serious but stable conditions in hospital on Wednesday morning.

Detective Inspector McQueen said two men involved in the incident were assisting police with their investigation. However, there are also some people being “unco-operative”.

“We have people co-operating, some people aren’t co-operating so hopefully as the day evolves we’ll be able to put some more of the pieces together in this puzzle,” he said.

Detectives are looking for another two to three people involved in the fight and have called for any witnesses or local residents with CCTV footage of the incident to contact police.

Detective Inspector McQueen would not confirm whether the groups had been doing a drug or weapons deal.

“It’s all part of our investigation at the moment as to what actual property that was, but I can confirm that it was a dispute over property, and they had pre-arranged to meet,” he said.

-AAP