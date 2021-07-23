News Crime Parole pending for fake collar bomber
Parole pending for fake collar bomber

A man who broke into a schoolgirl’s Sydney home and put a fake collar bomb around her neck has offered a “deep-founded” apology to his victim during a parole hearing.

The State Parole Authority on Friday reserved its decision on whether Paul Douglas Peters should be released from jail when his non-parole period ends in August.

Peters was heard briefly during the public hearing.

“I’ve never had an opportunity to say in public … a deep-founded apology,” he said amid interjections.

Peters’ victim was an 18-year-old HSC student in August 2011 when he broke into her home on Sydney’s north shore wearing a balaclava and fitted the hoax bomb.

A note attached to the device demanded money and said tampering with it would trigger an explosion.

During Friday’s 20-minute parole hearing, lawyers for the state sought further psychiatric assessment for Peters.

Judge Mark Marien questioned the need for another report, given Peters had been assessed by three psychiatrists previously, ” there is nothing in the material to indicate he requires further psychiatric assessment”.

Peters has spent nearly a decade behind bars, with his non-parole period due to end on August 14.

The parole authority had already received advice from the Serious Offenders Review Council that found Peters is unlikely to reoffend.

Topics:

Crime NSW
