Family dog mauls five-week-old baby to death on NSW Central Coast

Updated:

A five-week-old boy has been mauled to death by the family’s pet dog on the New South Wales Central Coast.

Emergency services responded to reports of a baby being attacked by a dog at a house in Kariong, west of Gosford, about 2:20am.

Police from the Brisbane Water Police District attended the scene and performed CPR.

Paramedics assisted a short time later, but the newborn could not be revived and died at the scene.

Police could not confirm the type of dog that was involved in the attack. They said it had been secured.

The baby’s parents were at home at the time.

Police are set to release more details about the horrific incident later this morning, although they said there were no suspicious circumstances.

The dog has been seized and will likely be euthanised, police said.

