Police hunt three men in Stuart MacGill kidnapping allegations

Detectives are hunting three men they believe are involved in the kidnapping of former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill.

Police have released CCTV footage of two of the men entering a Bunnings just hours before Mr MacGill was abducted and assaulted on Sydney’s north shore at gunpoint by a group of men on the evening of April 14.

The footage comes hours after Mr MacGill told the Nine Network he was abducted at gunpoint off a Cremorne street and driven dozens of kilometres to Bringelly in Sydney’s south-west.

“I was in a situation that is foreign to me and I was physically and mentally intimidated,” he told A Current Affair on Monday.

He said he was so frightened by the incident that he waited five days to go to police.

On Tuesday, Detective Superintendent Andrew Koutsoufis said the men in the CCTV footage bought items that police believe were used during the incident to “intimidate” the former cricketer.

“We are very keen to identify and locate those two males,” he told 2GB on Tuesday.

Police have also released a computer-generated image of a third man known both as “Sonny” and “Zac” who Detective Superintendent Koutsoufis said was a “street-level drug dealer”. He drives a white Toyota Camry with a ride-share sticker on the back and frequents the Ryde area.

He is described as being of Middle Eastern appearance, aged 25-35, of solid build, with short dark-coloured thinning hair and a brown and red coloured beard.

Mr MacGill told Nine he was abducted, assaulted and threatened by a group of men – including the brother of his partner Maria O’Meagher.

Four men, including Ms O’Meagher’s brother Marino Sotiropoulos were arrested and charged in May over the incident. They remain in custody and will return to court in the next fortnight.

Mr MacGill, 50, denied any involvement in the abduction nor any knowledge of an alleged cocaine supply deal that was underway when he introduced Ms O’Meagher’s brother to “Sonny”.

“I know that I have done nothing wrong, Maria has done nothing wrong,” he said.

“If people choose to think something contrary to what’s been presented by both myself and the police, then that’s up to them.”

The first man depicted in the CCTV released by police is of Pacific Islander/Maori appearance, aged between 20 and 25, about 180-190-centimetres tall, with a solid build, brown eyes, dark shaved hair in a ponytail and a tattoo on his right hand.

The second man is described as being Pacific Islander/Maori appearance, aged between 20 and 25, about 175-185-centimetres tall, with a solid build, brown eyes, short dark hair and stubble.

Perth-born Mr MacGill played 44 Tests for Australia, taking 208 wickets. After cricket, he moved into hospitality, running Neutral Bay restaurant Aristotle’s, which he said he had been forced to close.

