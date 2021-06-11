ACT police are hunting for possible suspects and the gun involved in a shooting death that took place outside a home in Canberra’s south overnight.

Just before midnight on Thursday, residents at the Connorville Gardens townhouse complex on Mansfield Place in Phillip reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Police are still establishing the details of the incident, but said a single shot was fired outside the home of a man and a woman, injuring the 48-year-old man, who died in hospital a short time later.

“They have attended at the front of the residence and a single shot has been fired,” Detective Inspector Marcus Boorman said.

“We are obviously looking at identifying who is responsible.”

Police gave little detail of the attack but said more than one person could have been involved.

ACT Policing said there was no continued threat to the public.

Detective Inspector Boorman, ACT Policing’s head of major crimes, also said there were no links to outlaw motorcycle gangs at this early stage of the investigation, but did not rule out that illicit drugs were involved.

“We have located a number of items of evidence that we will be forensically examining, and we will be following a number of lines of enquiry,” he said.

Police have not found the murder weapon.

ACT police are urging anyone with dash cam footage in the area of Mansfield Place about 11.45pm on Thursday to contact them.

-ABC