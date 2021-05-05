Arrests over alleged kidnapping of former cricketer Stuart MacGill

Four men have been arrested after allegedly kidnapping former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill at gunpoint in Sydney in April.

Police allege MacGill was approached by a man near the intersection of Parraween and Winne Streets in Cremorne about 8pm on April 14, before two other men appeared and allegedly forced the former Test player into a car.

Macgill, 50, was then driven to a property in Bringelly in Sydney’s west, where he was allegedly assaulted and threatened with a firearm.

He was released about an hour later in the Belmore area.

NSW Police did not identify the victim but MacGill was quickly named by multiple media outlets.

Four men, aged 27, 29, 42 and 46, were arrested in dawn raids on Wednesday and police say charges are expected to be laid.

Later in the morning, officers were executing search warrants for homes in Sutherland, Caringbah, Brighton Le-Sands, Banksia and Marrickville.

MacGill played 44 Test matches for Australia before retiring in 2008. He also studied wine marketing and has appeared on numerous cooking shows since retiring from cricket.

He is general manager of a restaurant in Sydney’s Neutral Bay.

