Olympian held over murdered lover and unborn baby

Felix Verdejo could face the death penalty if convicted over the death of his pregnant girlfriend. Photo: Getty
A US federal judge has ordered Puerto Rican boxer Felix Verdejo held without bail after he was charged in the death of his 27-year-old pregnant lover whose body was found in a lagoon.

Verdejo is charged with kidnapping and carjacking resulting in the death of Keishla Rodriguez and with intentionally killing an unborn child.

He made no comments during Monday’s virtual hearing, in which he relied on a translator.

“This is a death penalty-eligible case,” said Judge Camille Velez.

A criminal complaint filed by the FBI accuses Verdejo of punching Ms Rodriguez in the face and injecting her with a syringe filled with an unidentified substance bought at a public housing complex.

It alleges he then bound her arms and feet with wire, tied a heavy block to her before throwing her off a bridge at 8.30am on Thursday (US time) and then shot at her body.

The complaint says a witness it did not identify helped Verdejo kidnap and kill Ms Rodriguez.

The US government has 30 days to present the case to a federal grand jury. Meanwhile, a date for Verdejo’s next hearing has yet to be announced.

Ms Rodriguez, who was reported missing on Thursday after she didn’t show up for her job at an animal grooming business, was found in a lagoon near the US territory’s capital on Saturday. Officials identified her the following day via dental records.

Verdejo and his lawyers previously declined to comment, and police said the boxer did not originally cooperate and refused to answer questions.

Ms Rodriguez’s family said she was pregnant with Verdejo’s child. Keila Ortiz, the victim’s mother, said her daughter called on Thursday and told her Verdejo was going to her house to see the results of a pregnancy test.

“I told her, ‘Be careful,’ because he had already threatened her,” Ms Ortiz said. She said Verdejo had told her daughter not to have the baby, mentioning his career and family.

Verdejo is married and has a young daughter but had known Ms Rodriguez since primary school and maintained a relationship with her, her parents said.

Verdejo (27-2, 17 knockouts) represented Puerto Rico at the 2012 Olympics and became a professional boxer that year, competing in the lightweight division.

His career was temporarily sidetracked after he was hospitalised following a 2016 motorcycle accident.

-AAP

