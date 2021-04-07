Two men charged with murder of Sydney woman Najma Carroll

Two men have been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found in remote bushland in Sydney’s south last year.

A man was walking his dog when he found 33-year-old Najma Carroll’s badly burnt body near Sandy Point Quarry in Menai in July.

NSW Police appealed for information over her death and the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad took over the investigation.

At the time, police said Ms Carroll used to live in Sydney’s inner-west, but frequented Sydney’s south-west and had a history of drug offences.

Two men were arrested at Silverwater prison today and yesterday and both men were charged with murder.

They’re expected to appear at Sutherland Local Court today.

