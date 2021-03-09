News Crime Porsche driver wants to resolve assault charges

Porsche driver wants to resolve assault charges

richard pusey porsche bail
Richard Pusey remains in custody, awaiting a hearing on the Eastern Freeway charges. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Lawyers for Porsche driver Richard Pusey hope to resolve assault and unlawful imprisonment charges against him, after he allegedly put a noose around a woman’s neck.

The 42-year-old faces eight charges from December 27 and 28, 2020, when he allegedly unlawfully imprisoned and threatened to kill a woman in Melbourne.

He’s also accused of putting a noose around her neck, sending and making abusive and derogatory texts and calls and contravening bail conditions over unrelated charges stemming from an earlier fatal crash.

Lawyer Vincent Peters and prosecutor Meagan McDonnell told Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday they were in discussions to resolve the assault-related charges and needed more time.

Mr Pusey was previously accused of outraging public decency by filming the aftermath of a crash on the Eastern Freeway at Kew last April, and telling a dying policewoman “amazing, absolutely amazing”.

Officers had pulled Mr Pusey over for alleged speeding when a truck ploughed into the emergency lane.

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, and constables Glen Humphris and Joshua Prestney died.

Mr Pusey was not injured, but accused of telling Senior Constable Taylor: “All I wanted was to go home and have my sushi and now you’ve “f—ed my f—ing car”.

He remains in custody.

-AAP

Topics:

Richard Pusey
Follow Us

Trending Now

daniel andrews
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews taken to hospital after fall
Michael Pascoe: Easy money driving housing boom, with more to come
Meghan and Harry end the fairytale. But the drama is just beginning – and they’re key actors
Harry sets record straight over ‘skin colour’ questions as royal family under fire for racism
For children, it’s not just about getting enough sleep. Bedtime matters, too
Morrison unsure when Porter will return, slams calls for ‘extrajudicial’ inquiry
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video