Man charged with murder after woman’s body found in shallow SA grave

South Australian police have charged a man with murder after he led them to the body of a woman, believed to a 21-year-old missing person, buried in a shallow grave in the Flinders Ranges.

Police said the woman was last seen at Plympton North nursing home Southern Cross Homes on Friday, and was reported missing at a city police station on Saturday.

On Sunday, police interviewed a 20-year-old Kurralta Park man, who police said had been the victim’s boyfriend.

He led them to a site at Moralana Creek, about 40 kilometres north of Hawker, where officers found a shallow grave about 100 metres from the road.

Forensic experts and a pathologist attended the scene and helped to locate the woman’s body.

“[The man] agreed to show detectives a grave in the Moralana creek bed where he said she had been buried,” Detective Superintendent Des Bray said on Monday afternoon.

“He denied any responsibility whatsoever in her death.”

The man was arrested and charged with failing to report a death to the coroner, and was later also charged with murder.

He will face the Port Augusta Magistrates Court on the original charge on Tuesday.

Detective Bray said police were working on the basis the body was that of the young woman, and that her family had been informed.

“Whilst it will be some time before a positive identification is made … we’re proceeding on the assumption that it is the missing person,” he said.

A post mortem examination will be performed on the woman’s body on Tuesday.

The investigation continues, with police interested in several vehicles and hoping to identify the one used to transport the woman.

Police urged anyone with information that may assist the investigation to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.