News Crime Man charged with murder after woman’s body found in shallow SA grave
Updated:

Man charged with murder after woman’s body found in shallow SA grave

Police said a woman's body was found in a shallow grave north of Hawker in the Flinders Ranges on Monday. Photo: SA Police
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

South Australian police have charged a man with murder after he led them to the body of a woman, believed to a 21-year-old missing person, buried in a shallow grave in the Flinders Ranges.

Police said the woman was last seen at Plympton North nursing home Southern Cross Homes on Friday, and was reported missing at a city police station on Saturday.

On Sunday, police interviewed a 20-year-old Kurralta Park man, who police said had been the victim’s boyfriend.

He led them to a site at Moralana Creek, about 40 kilometres north of Hawker, where officers found a shallow grave about 100 metres from the road.

Forensic experts and a pathologist attended the scene and helped to locate the woman’s body.

“[The man] agreed to show detectives a grave in the Moralana creek bed where he said she had been buried,” Detective Superintendent Des Bray said on Monday afternoon.

“He denied any responsibility whatsoever in her death.”

The man was arrested and charged with failing to report a death to the coroner, and was later also charged with murder.

He will face the Port Augusta Magistrates Court on the original charge on Tuesday.

Detective Bray said police were working on the basis the body was that of the young woman, and that her family had been informed.

“Whilst it will be some time before a positive identification is made … we’re proceeding on the assumption that it is the missing person,” he said.

A post mortem examination will be performed on the woman’s body on Tuesday.

The investigation continues, with police interested in several vehicles and hoping to identify the one used to transport the woman.

Police urged anyone with information that may assist the investigation to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:

South Australia
Follow Us

Trending Now

Michael Pascoe: Easy money driving housing boom, with more to come
Friends of Christian Porter accuser call for inquiry, Porter to stand aside
Harry sets record straight over ‘skin colour’ questions as royal family under fire for racism
Dutch clubbing experiment
Clubbing for a cause: The dance party that’s fighting COVID-19
Morrison unsure when Porter will return, slams calls for ‘extrajudicial’ inquiry
Meghan and Harry end the fairytale. But the drama is just beginning – and they’re key actors
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video