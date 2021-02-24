News Crime Man convicted, fined for rorting federal government’s JobKeeper scheme

Man convicted, fined for rorting federal government’s JobKeeper scheme

The man is the first person in Australia to be convicted for rorting the scheme. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A man has been fined after becoming the first Australian convicted for rorting the federal government’s JobKeeper scheme.

Raed Saleh fraudulently reaped $3000 from the wage subsidy program last May by claiming he was a sole trader whose business was hurting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In reality, Mr Saleh wasn’t operating a genuine business and his actual employer had already nominated him for the allowance.

Mr Saleh was convicted and fined $3000 in Melbourne’s Heidelberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to three counts of making a false and misleading statement to the tax office.

He was also ordered to pay $3000 in reparations and $282 in legal costs.

The Australian Taxation Office said it represented the first criminal conviction for JobKeeper fraud.

Mr Saleh applied for two months’ worth of JobKeeper payments, falsely declaring he met the eligibility requirements and hadn’t already been nominated for the scheme by anyone else.

The first payment went through but the second $3000 chunk was blocked pending an investigation.

JobKeeper payments worth $84 billion had been made to more than one million businesses by mid-February, the ATO said.

“We know most people are honest, and we work with employers to overcome genuine mistakes,” Deputy Commissioner Will Day said.

“However, as this case demonstrates, where people deliberately seek to exploit the stimulus measures, we will put a stop to it and apply the full force of the law.”

-AAP

Topics:

Crime Jobkeeper
Follow Us

Trending Now

brisbane olympic games
Brisbane expected to get ‘green light’ as preferred bidder for 2032 Olympics
Massive reward offered to help solve murder of man found in sewage tank
Former Cairns childcare director jailed for six years over child’s death on minibus
tiger woods crash
Tiger Woods ‘lucky to be alive’ after high-speed LA crash
NT sailor thanks AMSA emergency crew for saving his life after eight-hour ordeal
Dutton knew about Higgins allegations for days but didn’t tell Morrison
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video