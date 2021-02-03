News Crime Stabbed woman found in car boot in NSW

Another driver noticed the woman's hand waving through a brake light. Photo: Getty
A woman has been found with multiple stab wounds in the boot of a car in the NSW Southern Highlands, prompting the arrests of two people.

The 24-year-old was seen waving her hand through the rear tail light section of a Holden sedan by another driver as the vehicle drove through Pheasants Nest on Wednesday morning.

Police duly pulled over the vehicle on the Hume Highway at Berrima and found the woman inside the boot, suffering from multiple stab wounds. She has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

Two other women aged 24 and 18 have been arrested and taken to Southern Highlands Police Station but are yet to be charged.

NSW Police are expected to release more information shortly.

They have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

