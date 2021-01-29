Body discovered in creek bed near Royal Darwin Hospital

Northern Territory police are investigating after a group of young people discovered a body in a creek bed in Darwin’s northern suburbs.

Watch Commander Len Turner said police were called to a small creek line in Lyons, between the Royal Darwin Hospital and Garamanak Park on Damabila Drive around 7.00pm on Thursday night.

Detectives have been unable to determine the gender of the deceased because of the condition of the remains.

“Police have established a crime scene and detectives will be there this morning with forensics,” Commander Turner said.

“At this stage it’s still very early … we’ll probably get a better idea of what’s happened sometime this morning [Friday].”

