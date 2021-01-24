News Crime Trump fanatic charged with threatening to kill congresswoman after Capitol Hill rampage
Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
Garret Miller drove all the way from Texas to invade the halls of Congress. Photo: Getty
The US Justice Department has revealed charges against a Texas man who allegedly stormed the US Capitol on January 6 and threatened on social media to kill Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Prosecutors on Friday asked a judge to keep Garret Miller in jail ahead of a court appearance, according to court records.

They revealed five criminal charges in the US District Court of the District of Columbia against Miller, including for making death threats and trespassing offences.

Garret Miller not only invaded Capitol Hill, he boasted about it on social media. Photo: AOC/Twitter

Images of social media posts allegedly authored by Miller announced

his trip to the Capitol and threatened the life of Ocasio-Cortez as well as a Capitol Police officer, are cited in the court filing.

In a subsequent post he displayed a picture of himself inside the capitol at the height of the rampage by Donald trump’s supporters.

Prosecutors said Miller made numerous threatening remarks online, including one instance in which he commented “next time we bring the guns” on a Twitter video showing rioters exiting a Capitol building.

As rioters broke into the Capitol, Ocasio-Cortez worried that her colleagues in Congress might divulge her location to the mob, putting her at risk for kidnapping or worse, according to an Instagram Live video she recorded on January 12.

Ocasio-Cortez also said she experienced “a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die” on January 6, adding that she could not get into specifics for security reasons, according to a Washington Post account of the video.

“I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive,” she said.

A spokeswoman for Ocasio-Cortez declined to comment.
Miller was arrested on Wednesday and a detention hearing is planned for Monday.

