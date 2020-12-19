A teenage girl is dead and another is in a critical conditions after a double stabbing in Western Sydney.

Police were called to the Meriton Suites on Church Street in Parramatta at 10:30pm last night after a 17-year-old girl was found in the foyer with stab wounds.

The girl was taken to taken to Westmead Hospital and underwent surgery and is in a critical condition.

Police went to an apartment in the building and found another 17-year-old girl with several stab wounds.

She was also taken to Westmead Hospital but was announced dead on arrival despite the efforts of paramedics.

Police said a 19-year-old man, who was known to the teens, was arrested at Parramatta Police Station just before 3:00am today and is assisting with inquiries.

The man is expected to be charged later today.

Detective Chief Inspector Thomas Barnes said he believed the two girls and the man were the only people in the apartment.

“The parents are clearly grieving the loss of a daughter, a sister on the lead-up to Christmas,” Detective Chief Inspector Barnes said.

“We are obviously waiting to speak to the 17-year-old girl that’s still in the intensive care unit.

“We’re hopeful once we do we’ll get a far clearer picture about what took place.”

Investigations under Strike Force Benbullen continue.

-ABC