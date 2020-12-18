Police have charged another two men with murder after the death of a 17-year-old boy who was assaulted at a party in Waikiki, south of Perth, last weekend.

Three people were charged yesterday with murdering Chikayne Heslip – a 17-year-old boy from Port Kennedy, an 18-year-old man from Wellard and a 27-year-old man.

On Friday morning WA Police said an 18-year-old man from Parmelia and a 19-year-old man from Port Kennedy were also now facing charges after being arrested on Thursday.

It is alleged Chikayne Heslip was assaulted by the group near the corner of Porpoise Grove and Andes Close after being chased from the party on Saturday night.

He was then allegedly assaulted a second time outside a home on Resolution Drive.

He died in Rockingham Hospital.

His family released a statement yesterday saying Chikayne was a “beautiful, caring young man” who “always put others first”.

“Our understanding is that Chikayne died protecting his mates, and in our eyes he will always be a selfless hero,” the statement said.

“You will always be remembered as our hero.”

WA Police Assistant Commissioner Brad Royce said yesterday the teenager had been at the party with friends and had gone “to their aid”.

“That resulted in him being chased from the party and where we are at today,” he said.

“From the family’s point of view, he died protecting his friends and we agree with that.

“The people responsible for this were cowards. There was a number of them and one boy.”

Police had previously said Chikayne was stabbed, but Assistant Commissioner Royce said it was not being alleged that all of the accused had knives.

The two additional men charged by police are due to appear in the Rockingham Magistrates Court later on Friday.