Mert Ney, whose murderous stabbing rampage through Sydney’s CBD ended with him pinned under a milk crate and chair, has appeared in the NSW Supreme Court for the first time.

Justice Robert Allan Hulme on Friday ordered the 22-year-old face a sentence hearing on March 29 for the murder of Michaela Dunn.

Ney pleaded guilty in the Local Court in October to the murder on August 13, 2019, and a series of other violent offences about the same time.

The sentencing judge is expected to be asked to settle a series of disputes between the Crown and Ney’s legal team.

The Crown alleges Ney told a person on Snapchat he was “going on terror attack in large shop” while there is disagreement about elements of Ney’s history including his relationship with his father.

Ney stabbed Ms Dunn, 24, minutes after entering the Clarence Street apartment she was in for a paid “girlfriend experience”.

He filmed himself in the bloodied room afterwards, telling an acquaintance he was “f***ing psycho”.

“I was laughing bro. The fear,” he wrote after sending an acquaintance the short clip.

After stabbing Ms Dunn, Ney ran down a fire escape, attempted to stab one woman and then hit a second in the back of her shoulder with a bloody 20-centimetre knife.

Ney also jumped on cars stopped in traffic before he was chased down Wynyard Lane by a group of men.

One used a chair to knock the assailant to the ground and pin him before a second placed a milk crate over Ney’s head.

A third man struck him in the legs.

Agreed facts tendered to the court tell of Ney’s erratic behaviour in three weeks before the rampage, including his expression of interest in Islam and later decision to stop going to a mosque as “he didn’t like the people”, and his escape from a secure room in Blacktown Hospital on August 7 during an involuntary admission.

Ney has been in custody since his arrest.

