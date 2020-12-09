News Crime Man shot, alleged shooter restrained at worksite in Melbourne’s west
Updated:

Man shot, alleged shooter restrained at worksite in Melbourne’s west

Police arrived at the scene in Melbourne's west. Twitter/@KateMcG6
Workers have restrained a man after a shooting at a workplace in Melbourne’s west on Wednesday morning.

Police say the injured man sustained a ‘non-life-threatening” wound after being shot in his upper body around 8.30am.

Workers at the Ravenhall construction site at Rebecca Driv restrained the 80-year-old alleged shooter until police arrived.

Annette, whose son was working at the worksite next door, told 3AW other workers restrained the alleged shooter.

“A guy has pulled up in a truck and came out and shot him twice … in the arm,” she said.

“It’s a citizen arrest. They’ve got him down.”

The alleged gunman is currently assisting police.

The exact circumstances leading up to the shooting are yet to be determined and the police investigation is ongoing.

-with agencies

