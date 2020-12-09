News Crime Man shot, alleged shooter restrained at worksite in Melbourne’s west
Updated:

Man shot, alleged shooter restrained at worksite in Melbourne’s west

Police arrived at the scene in Melbourne's west. Twitter/@KateMcG6
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Workers have restrained a man after a shooting at a workplace in Melbourne’s west on Wednesday morning.

Police say the injured man sustained a “non-life-threatening” wound after being shot in his upper body about 8.30am.

Workers at the Ravenhall construction site at Rebecca Drive restrained the alleged shooter, believed to be aged in his 80s, until police arrived.

Annette, whose son was working at the worksite next door, told 3AW other workers restrained the alleged shooter.

“A guy has pulled up in a truck and came out and shot him twice … in the arm,” she said.

“It’s a citizen arrest. They’ve got him down.”

The alleged gunman is in police custody.

The exact circumstances leading up to the shooting are yet to be determined. Police remained at the worksite on Wednesday afternoon.

The injured man was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

-with agencies

Follow Us

Trending Now

Cutting it pine: Australian farmers report a nationwide Christmas tree shortage
Melbourne airport quarantine
Traveller bypassed quarantine at Sydney Airport and flew to Melbourne
brenton-tarrant-shooter
Action needed on ‘accelerating’ right-wing terror threat after Christchurch report
australia-coronavirus-spending
Australia’s credit rating is irrelevant. Ignore it
George Pell talks prison ‘dark moments’ and theory arrest was connected to his Vatican work
Communications Minister Paul Fletcher threatens to sack Ita Buttrose
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video