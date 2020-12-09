Remains found in bushland believed to be those of missing woman

Police believe human remains found in a forest near Wagga Wagga in the NSW Riverina are those of missing murdered woman, Allecha Boyd.

The 27-year-old was last seen alive in Wagga Wagga in August 2017 and there have been numerous searches for her remains since.

Police said the remains were found in the Lester State Forest, 20 kilometres south-west of Coolamon and although they are yet to undergo forensic testing, they are believed to belong to Ms Boyd.

“The loss of a loved one is never easy to deal with, but we hope the Boyd family will soon be able to say goodbye to Allecha,” Riverina Police District Commander, Superintendent Bob Noble said.

Samuel John Shepherd was sentenced to 27 years imprisonment for the murder of Ms Boyd earlier in 2020. Another man and a woman have also been sentenced for being accessories after the fact.

Ms Boyd’s sister, Rhiannon Boyd, has posted on Facebook about the discovery.

“We can finally lay my sister to rest, still in so much disbelief yet such a bittersweet moment,” she said.

